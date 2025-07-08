Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 8,707 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,908,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,696,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.