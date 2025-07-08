SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

