Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $337,000. Novem Group increased its position in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $8,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

