SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

