Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Comcast are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is delivering audio or video content over the internet in real time. These firms monetize through subscription fees, advertising, or transactional models, relying on digital platforms and network infrastructure to stream media directly to consumers. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing online entertainment and digital content market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $340.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,403. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.35 and its 200 day moving average is $334.03. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $723.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,612. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.85. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $123.98. 4,252,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 10,160,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,060,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

