T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Redburn Atlantic

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $228.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.98.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.63 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

