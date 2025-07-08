Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.5%

Tapestry stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.