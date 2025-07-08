Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,796 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $190,391,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Trimble by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

