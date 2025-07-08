Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 43,288 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,462.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.