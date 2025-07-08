Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,483.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roblox were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,639,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,114,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.