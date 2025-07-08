Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1,828.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $99,969,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after buying an additional 419,443 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

