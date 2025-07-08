Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 41,832 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1,469.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cloudflare by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,841.68. This trade represents a 83.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,603 shares of company stock worth $75,548,296 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.78 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.