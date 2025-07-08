Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.28% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $153,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,148 shares in the company, valued at $757,061.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ROCK opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.