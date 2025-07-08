Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,456.58. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $377,421. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

