Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

