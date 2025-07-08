Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total value of $2,011,940.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,426,908.63. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,004 shares of company stock worth $5,182,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

