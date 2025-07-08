Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,316 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESAB were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESAB opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

