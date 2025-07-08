Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,443 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.