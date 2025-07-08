Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,036 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.50% of AMERISAFE worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 83,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $15,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMSF opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

