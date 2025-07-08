Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,388 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

