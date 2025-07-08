TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.92 and a beta of 1.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

