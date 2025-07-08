The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.04 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.