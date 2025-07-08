The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

