Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $11,365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

