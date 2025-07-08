TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE TKO opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

