Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Aman Narang Sells 13,829 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

