Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 34,170 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $282,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $205,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

