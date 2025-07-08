Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

BigBear.ai, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce, or deploy AI-driven products and services—such as machine learning platforms, robotics, and natural language processing tools. Investors favor these stocks for their potential to capitalize on rapid growth and innovation in AI applications across industries. However, AI stocks can exhibit heightened volatility and risk due to evolving technologies, competitive pressures, and regulatory uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.58. 5,031,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.28 and its 200-day moving average is $291.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $36.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,046.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $963.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 18,665,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,245,496. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.11. 4,280,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,196. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Recommended Stories