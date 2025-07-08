Top Cannabis Stocks To Consider – July 5th

Indivior, Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Quantum Biopharma are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution or ancillary services of cannabis and related products. These securities allow investors to gain exposure to the legal marijuana industry, including medicinal and recreational markets. Their performance is often driven by factors such as regulatory developments, shifting public attitudes and evolving market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 2,981,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,904,634. The firm has a market cap of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 9,848,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 122,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,886. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 144,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,450. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $60.70. 128,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNTM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 330,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,086. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

