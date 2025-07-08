Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, distributing or monetizing media and leisure content—such as film and TV studios, music labels, streaming platforms, gaming firms and theme-park operators. Because they fall under the consumer discretionary sector, their performance is sensitive to economic cycles and shifting audience tastes. Investors typically track metrics like box-office receipts, subscriber growth and content pipelines to assess these companies’ revenue potential and growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,847,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. 5,296,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Recommended Stories