Top Esports Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming. These firms can include game developers and publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware or peripheral manufacturers that cater to professional gamers and fans. Investors buy esports stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding market of organized gaming, media rights, sponsorships, and related merchandise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. 273,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,086,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 148,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.38. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

