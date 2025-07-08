Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 5th

Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers—that facilitate lending, underwriting, investment management and risk coverage. Their market performance is closely tied to interest‐rate fluctuations, credit conditions and regulatory policies affecting capital and liquidity requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.13. 56,373,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.77. 17,191,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,420,752. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,917.81.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.58. 6,704,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,787,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.22. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $308.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,771. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

