Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services for residential renovation, maintenance and repair. They include major home‐improvement retailers (e.g., Home Depot, Lowe’s), specialty tool and building‐materials manufacturers, and other firms serving the do‐it‐yourself and professional contracting markets. Investors often use these equities to gain exposure to consumer spending on housing upgrades and upkeep. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,068,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.93. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE W traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.88. 3,314,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.43. 1,335,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

