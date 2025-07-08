Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

BigBear.ai, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, IREN, Marathon Digital, D-Wave Quantum, and Oscar Health are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance between the growth potential of small-cap firms and the relative stability of large-cap firms, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate risk with room for expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,846,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 62,098,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,409,628. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,041,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,290,426. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,840,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $18.54.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,142,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182,762. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 29,876,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,229,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 29,008,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

