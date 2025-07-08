Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 661 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

