Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,915 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

