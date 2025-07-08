True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 159.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

