Value Stocks To Consider – July 6th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value, often indicated by low price‐to‐earnings (P/E) or price‐to‐book (P/B) ratios. Investors buy them expecting that market sentiment will improve and the stock price will rise to reflect the company’s true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.88. 26,443,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,274,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.77. 17,191,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420,752. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion and a PE ratio of -14,917.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.13. 6,541,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

