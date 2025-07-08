Values Added Financial LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,756 shares of company stock worth $104,720,878 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

