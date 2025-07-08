Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

