Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 218 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $556.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.85 and a 200-day moving average of $520.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.