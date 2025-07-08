Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

