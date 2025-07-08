Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3,782.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $755,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

