Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 983 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,302,000 after purchasing an additional 174,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.3%

UMBF opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

