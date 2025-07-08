Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

