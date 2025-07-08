VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. VSE has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $140.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 1.26.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. The trade was a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

