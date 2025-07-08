Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3%

VMC opened at $267.02 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

