Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 6th

Home Depot, Progressive, CocaCola, PepsiCo, Trane Technologies, Riot Platforms, and AutoZone are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in companies whose core business involves the management, treatment and delivery of water resources. They include municipal and private utilities, desalination and wastewater‐treatment operators, as well as engineering and technology firms developing filtration, monitoring or conservation solutions. Investors often view them as defensive, income-generating holdings with exposure to a critical, inelastic resource. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.36. 2,573,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,198. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.21.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.30. 2,685,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,440,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of TT stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,630,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $18.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,667.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,802.79 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,701.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,546.14.

