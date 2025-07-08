Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Raised by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $249.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $255.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.