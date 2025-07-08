Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
